Break a sweat, not a leg: Staying healthy for this year’s turkey bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some members of the family Thanksgiving Day is a time to be around loved ones while enjoying a nice holiday meal. To other members competition is the first thing on their mind. Turkey bowls and turkey trots are big through the United States for family members of all ages.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 1,400 emergency room visits associated with football last Thanksgiving, an uptick from the 2016 average of roughly 1,000 a day.

There are ways to help lower that chance of a major injury during your Thanksgiving day activities.

“I think the first thing you would need to know is your limitations. You don’t want to go out and play a tackle football game when you haven’t been doing anything for a long time I think just in general anyone having their backyard football game, turkey bowl or anyone doing the turkey trot just hydrating a little bit before a couple days ahead. Don’t wait until that day it’s too late then,” said Camden Clark Health and Wellness Director, Louie Haer.

Of course, it is possible to still feel symptoms of overexertion even if you take precautions.

“Basic things to look for if you’re starting to feel dizzy, lightheaded, getting overheated. If you see family or other friends drifting off or not acting normal that’s a sign they might be in trouble so sit down and take a rest of if need be get to an ER,” he said.

Last but not least if you get through your activities without a trip to the emergency room you should still take action after to make sure there are no injuries to come.

“When you’re done obviously again you should probably stretch out again, a lot of people don’t understand stretching after exercise is probably the most important because your body is warm and the blood is flowing. You will probably be a little more flexible than you were prior to your event and the other things are hydrate well. There are always things like Advil or Tylenol if it’s basic aches and pains but if you really pulled something you’ll probably know it,”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.