Food issues faced by seniors, resources to help

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Food insecurity has harmful impacts on the health and well-being of older adults, which in turn, can limit their ability to complete daily activities and live independently.

According to Penn State University, older adults living with food insecurity are more likely to experience malnutrition and depression.

Federal and state programs help eligible households buy food, but many food pantries are reporting an increased demand for food regardless of government assistance an individual or household may receive.

Linda Crocker, who volunteers at Parkersburg’s Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, shared her perspective on the increased demand.

“What we see here in this neighborhood is multi-generational families where there’s a senior citizen and lots of times a whole family is living off senior citizens social security check and whatever food stamps they may get. And that’s just hard to do. With a social security check, you are lucky to be able to pay the rent.

Crocker said rising costs are a major factor in families not having enough money for groceries.

“In this neighborhood a lot of the homes are not well insulated, or they don’t have gas eat so they are trying to pay an electric bill to heat the house and you know how expensive that is and then of course there’s medical bills, then there is food. I don’t think the benefits people are getting are keeping up with the rising costs, especially of food.”

Details about food assistance programs for seniors and how to help the church’s food pantry can be found here.

