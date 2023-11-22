The Giving Cup continues making an impact throughout the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Bank created The Giving Cup in 2020 to help local non-profits in the community. The first location was located in Lubeck with four beneficiaries and now they added another location in South Parkersburg and have already added two additional beneficiaries.

They have expanded their beneficiary base through all different aspects of community impact from education to community fire departments.

President/ CEO of Williamstown bank, Sharon Anderson, believes that being able to help so many different corners of the community is important especially starting with the youth.

“We’re excited to be able to see the difference that’s making in our beneficiaries, the schools for example the idea that they’re able to use that for programs such as student recognition, accelerated reading programs, continuing education for teachers we feel that there is real value and benefit there. With North Star we know that it’s helping them give back and help funding gaps that they’re having along with the ARC of the MOV two organizations that serve our whole community not just one area,” said Anderson.

As much as the Giving Cup has helped in three short years they hope to continue to help the community as they continue to grow with it.

“As this office continues to grow and our customer base across Wood County continue to grow we would love the opportunity to expand the beneficiaries that we have we want to make sure we don’t go too far too fast. We want to make sure that what we’re able to do has lasting impact on these organizations. But we are always looking for opportunities for new partnerships down the road,” she said.

Still plenty more to come for The Giving Cup.

“Since opening our original Lubeck location of the giving cup in 2020 and now since opening this office here in South Parkersburg the giving cup has reached about $40,000 in donations received and we consider that a pretty big milestone because all of those are people buying or getting their coffee,” Anderson said.

