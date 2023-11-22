Hills Covered Bridge reopens in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As of Tuesday, a historic landmark in Washington County is open to the public for the first time in several years.

Washington County reopened the Hills Covered Bridge to pedestrian traffic with a reopening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, with County Engineer Roger Wright and County Commissioners Keven Ritter and James Booth as speakers.

Attending the ceremony were Zara and Robert Wagner, a couple who got married on the bridge 12 years ago.

Zara Wagner said it meant a lot to her to see the bridge restored, considering her happy memories. “Oh, it’s wonderful. I’m just overjoyed to even be here today. It’s wonderful. I’m glad I was here. I just, I hated to see the rain today, but it worked out.”

The bridge was closed in 2016 due to deterioration that made it unsafe. The project to restore the bridge started this spring with a budget of over $900,000 of mostly federal grant funds, with 5% of the funding coming from local sources.

