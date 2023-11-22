Hills Covered Bridge reopens in Washington County

As of Tuesday, a historic landmark in Washington County is open to the public for the first time in several years.
As of Tuesday, a historic landmark in Washington County is open to the public for the first time in several years.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As of Tuesday, a historic landmark in Washington County is open to the public for the first time in several years.

Washington County reopened the Hills Covered Bridge to pedestrian traffic with a reopening ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, with County Engineer Roger Wright and County Commissioners Keven Ritter and James Booth as speakers.

Attending the ceremony were Zara and Robert Wagner, a couple who got married on the bridge 12 years ago.

Zara Wagner said it meant a lot to her to see the bridge restored, considering her happy memories. “Oh, it’s wonderful. I’m just overjoyed to even be here today. It’s wonderful. I’m glad I was here. I just, I hated to see the rain today, but it worked out.”

The bridge was closed in 2016 due to deterioration that made it unsafe. The project to restore the bridge started this spring with a budget of over $900,000 of mostly federal grant funds, with 5% of the funding coming from local sources.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum

Latest News

As of Tuesday, a historic landmark in Washington County is open to the public for the first...
Hills Covered Bridge reopens in Washington County
Coping with holiday loneliness
Coping with holiday loneliness
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots helps make holidays brighter for kids
Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7