J.R.’s Donut Castle prepares for holiday baking season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, JR’s Donut Castle is bustling with activity.

Bakers push past each other with carts full of rolls, pies, and pastries. Flour and sweet smells waft through the air.

On top of their usual daily prep of pepperoni rolls, donuts, and other baked goods, owner Aaron Parsons said getting ready for the holidays means planning well in advance. “It’s the busiest time of year for us,” Parsons said. “We have over 3,000 dinner rolls already preordered. But we also make a lot of extra just so we have some for people that didn’t preorder. Pumpkin pies, 100 of them, half of them’s already preordered.”

Parsons said a few items get a lot more attention during the holiday season. “Dinner rolls are the most popular,” he said. “A pumpkin pie, pumpkin roll. A few donuts are sold here and there.”

Parsons said the extra work of preparing for the holidays can get stressful. “Oh, the holiday season’s double the stress,” he said. “It seems to be normal now we’ve done it for so long. But after New Year’s it settles down.”

Despite that stress, Parsons said things have gone fairly smoothly so far this year, without any major unexpected challenges. “A missing order is probably the most challenging, but I can’t really think of anything,” he said. “Same thing every year, just a lot of baked goods coming out.”

