Keeping kids occupied during the break

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is helping parents keep their kids active even when schools are on break for the holidays.

Discovery World Executive Director Wendy Shriver shared what they are doing to help even if you are not able to stop by Discovery World.

“We will have a list of Facebook posts of different activities that you can do with your children at home to keep them busy, have fun, and keep their creativity and learning going while they are out of school. We hope it encourages them to be excited about the area of STEM,” said Shriver.

Shriver wants to remind families that you don’t need to buy a lot of items to keep your kids busy when they are not in school.

“There’s a lot of low-cost activities that you can do at home with your children; it doesn’t take a lot of money. Most of the time, they just want your time; they want to spend time with you. Most children have board games. Pull out a board game and sit down with your children. They’re learning skills that they don’t even realize they are learning,” said Shriver.

Tiny STEAMers Instructor Jessica Banks wants to remind you how simple it can be to spend time together.

“Just sitting down and reading a book with them or playing with them one-on-one can mean so much. Kids need one-on-one attention, and they love the time just with you, their parent,” said Banks.

To look at the activities Discovery World is posting you can visit Facebook or Instagram.

