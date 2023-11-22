Marietta Community Foundation gets creative to raise funds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation found a creative way to engage donors during its annual nonprofit challenge.

31 Washington County nonprofits participated in the foundations ‘Penny War’ themed nonprofit challenge.

The point-based challenge allowed donors to add and subtract points from an organization of their choosing.

Foundation president Heather Allender believes the nonprofits appreciate the change of pace the challenge provides.

“We did want it to be something different, unique, and fun. Just give the nonprofits an opportunity where maybe they don’t have to worry about their statistics and paperwork, they can just have fun talking about their mission and they can win some money.”

$36,500 was awarded through the 2023 nonprofit challenge.

The Harmar Rowing Club walked away with the challenge’s top prize of $10,000.

