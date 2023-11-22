Mid-Ohio Valley Bell Ringers are ringing in the holidays

Jane Irvine was in the studio to talk about an upcoming concert!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers are ringing in the holidays with an upcoming concert.

The ringers are a local group that plays the bells.

Jane Irvine has been with the Mid- Ohio Valley Ringers for about 20 years, but has been ringing since 19080.

Irvine says the ringers have concerts at Christmas and in the Spring, and perform at festivals around the area.

The group’s next concerts is Sunday, November 26th at 7p.m. at the Frist Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg. The event is free, donations will be accepted

Irvine said there will be a lot of season Christmas songs and an original piece called “Grazioso,” dedicated to Alvin Phillips.

