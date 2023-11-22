Obituary: Allen, Logan Jeffrey

Published: Nov. 22, 2023
Logan Jeffrey Allen, age 19, passed away suddenly at his home in Middlesex on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Born in Wood County, West Virginia, on December 23, 2003, he was a son of Paul Allen and Andrea Workman Bowman. Logan loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, and boating. In his free time, he also enjoyed photography and playing video games. Logan loved helping others and always wanted to fit in. He had a big heart and loved his family dearly. Logan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Debbie Workman.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 5:00 p.m.

He is survived by his father, Paul David Allen II (Melinda) of Middlesex, North Carolina; mother, Andrea Bowman (Justin Buckley) of Belpre, OH; sister, Tatum Allen of Middlesex, North Carolina; girlfriend, Ashlynn Baker of Middlesex, North Carolina; paternal grandparents, Paul Allen Sr. and Betsy Allen of Spring Hope, North Carolina; step-grandparents, Steve and Joyce Cunningham of Parkersburg, West Virginia, uncles, Matt Workman of Arizona, Wyatt (Grace) Allen of Chapel Hill; Nathan Allen (Gwen) of Selma, North Carolina; Dave (Melissa) Pursely of Palestine, West Virginia; Nathan Cunningham of Parkersburg, West Virginia; aunt, Carrie Monroe of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and many loving cousins, friends, and family.

