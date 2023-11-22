Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Carl

Robert “Bob” Carl Deem, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

He was born on June 8, 1944, to the late Carl P. Deem and Alice Anderson Deem Flinn in Parkersburg, WV.

Bob “aka Gunner” was an avid race car fan, having traveled to many races with his wife, Pam, over the years. He also enjoyed golfing. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era with the 99th Bomb Wing as an assistant crew chief on B52s. Bob retired as a truck driver with 30 years of service. He was a Baptist by faith.

Bob and Pam wintered in the Florida Keys for 15 years and made many special friends. You could often find Bob hanging out at the Hill House, enjoying a cold beverage.

Bob was preceded in death by Pamela J. Deem on March 25, 2020. They were married almost 33 years before her passing, and he missed her terribly.

He is survived by Jamie Parks (Craig), Elizabeth Parks Netzley (Jack), and Rebecca Parks (Hayden), whom Pam and Bob considered as daughters and granddaughters. He is also survived by Jay Shively (Sheila) and Marcia Goodnight (Ed), who were considered like son and daughter and who tried their best to take care of him after Pam’s passing. We are hoping she appreciated the efforts.

Per Bob’s wishes, he will be cremated with no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Deem family.

