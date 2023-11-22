Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)

Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar, 95, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023.

She was born September 12, 1928, in Parkersburg, the eldest daughter of the late Edward and Elma (Myers) Bibbee.

Edith was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was employed with American Viscose Corporation, Corning Glass Works, and Mountain State Steel Foundries for a combined 22 years and helped her husband on the farm. Edith was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 80 years, where she taught Sunday school.

Surviving are two children, Kenneth (Robin) Dunbar, M.D. of Wheeling and Karen (Jeff) Barton of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Jesse Barton of Parkersburg, Kalina Jones (Brian Davis) of Parkersburg, Amy Dunbar of Wheeling, Marc Dunbar of Denver, CO, Eric Dunbar of Tampa, FL, Arliss Barton of Parkersburg, and McKenna Dunbar, of Wheeling; great-grandchild, Christian Barton of Parkersburg; two sisters-in-law, Dot Smith of Rancho Cordova, CA and Dottie Dunbar of Mineral Wells.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 ½ years, Carroll Dunbar, in 2017; brother, Earl Bibbee and his wife, Herbie of Bay City, MI; and sister, Evelyn Jones.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St., Parkersburg, with Pastor Chuck Furbee officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to cemetery time constraints, a graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2023, at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home

