Obituary: Francis, Paul Edward

Paul Edward Francis, 78, of Beverly, died Wednesday, November 15th, 2023. He was born November 16th, 1944, in Marietta, Ohio, a son of the late Harry Sr. and Mildred Wright Francis.

He worked on the golf course for many years in Kansas; when he retired, he moved back to his hometown and he went back to work driving a taxi cab part-time.

He left behind his Loving wife Linda of the home, one son, three daughters, Scott (Sidney) Francis, Pam (David) Miller all of Kansas, Angela (Earnest) Gooden of Florida, and Amy (Marcus) Malcolm of the home. A Granddaughter, he raised Lola Francis of the home. Three stepchildren, Crystal of Florida, Leroy, and Eddie of Springfield, Ohio; Four Brothers, Daniel (Sandra) Francis, Harry Jr (Mary) Francis, Sam (Ruth) Francis, and George (Helen) Francis, all of Ohio. Three sisters, Sharon Tiller, Brenda Robinson, are all from Ohio. Connie Sparks of Florida. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Three brothers: Gary, Steve, and Donnal Francis, Grandson Darren Francis. One sister-in-law, Evelyn Francis. Three brother-in-laws: Lawrence Tiller, Mark Robinson Sr., Kenny Sparks. And several other family members.

Paul Went Home to be With Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A CELEBRATION of Life will be held on Saturday, November 18th, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the DAV Hall on DAV Road, Marietta, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

