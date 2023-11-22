Obituary: McPherson, Ted L.

Ted L. McPherson, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on November 21, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1933, in Rockport, WV, at the family home in the parlor and was the son of the late Harry C. and Tenna Pflazgraf McPherson.

Ted was a US Navy veteran and retired from DuPont with 40+ years of service. He had been active in Senior League Bowling, loved woodworking, gardening, and being an R.V.er. He was the last surviving Charter Member of the Washington Lion’s Club. He was a dedicated and active member of the Washington United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the United Methodist Men, and as a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church. He served on various boards and committees at the church, including as the Chair of the Building Committee for the new sanctuary, and was the liaison with DuPont for the selling of the old church and new church property.

He is survived by three daughters, Darlene R. (Bob) Hofmann, Brenda K. (Randall) Tyree, Deidra R. (Steve) Bodge all of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Aaron M. (Kate) Hofmann, Marsha L. (Cliff) Bolinger, Ryan M. (Lori) Tyree, Amber M. (Randy) Shears, Megan N. (Ben) Dillaman, Eric S. (Mackenzie) Bodge; great-grandchildren, Eli, Etta, Wren, Violet, Margo, Saylor, Barrett, Carson, Noah, Willow, Camille and Peter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Maxine Lowther McPherson; three sisters, Thelma Miller, Selesta McPherson, Alma Byrd; four brothers, Carl A. McPherson, Ralph L. McPherson, Harry C. McPherson, Eugene W. McPherson.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington United Methodist Church, with Reverend David Calvert officiating.

Graveside Services will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice staff and home caregivers, Diane Watkins, Gloria Hall, Hope Britton, Sharon McGraw and Michelle Smith for the wonderful care they all provided.

Donations may be made in Ted’s memory to the Washington United Methodist Church, 10468 DuPont Rd., Washington, WV 26181.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.