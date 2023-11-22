Obituary: Milhoan, David “Dave”

David “Dave” Milhoan, 61, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, passed away November 17, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born January 17, 1962, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Patrick and Margie Harris Milhoan.

Dave graduated from Belpre High School with the class of 1980 and went on to receive his B.A. degree from the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He was a Data Analyst with AEP. He enjoyed golfing, watching the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Football, and Indy car racing.

Dave is survived by one sister, Beth Atkinson (Michael), of Belpre; one brother, Mark Milhoan (Linda), of Clermont, FL; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Milhoan family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbus Oncology and for the excellent nursing care he received at Riverside Hospital and the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Also, a special thanks to the King family for all their help during this difficult time.

