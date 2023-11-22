Obituary: Milhoan, David “Dave”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David “Dave” Milhoan, 61, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, passed away November 17, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born January 17, 1962, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Patrick and Margie Harris Milhoan.

Dave graduated from Belpre High School with the class of 1980 and went on to receive his B.A. degree from the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He was a Data Analyst with AEP. He enjoyed golfing, watching the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Football, and Indy car racing.

Dave is survived by one sister, Beth Atkinson (Michael), of Belpre; one brother, Mark Milhoan (Linda), of Clermont, FL; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Milhoan family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbus Oncology and for the excellent nursing care he received at Riverside Hospital and the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Also, a special thanks to the King family for all their help during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay
Karen Prigge Obit
Obituary: Prigge, Karen

Latest News

Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay
Karen Prigge Obit
Obituary: Prigge, Karen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Warrener, Wesley Franklin “Frank”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sheridan, Sheldon J