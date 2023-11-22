Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn

Judy Lynn Miracle, 65, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Campus. She was born July 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Reese and Marjorie Davis Moat.

Judy was a manager for Fruth Pharmacy. She was baptized at the Camden Ave. Church of Christ on June 17, 1991. She was a humble servant whose passion was taking care of people. Judy enjoyed dogs, decorating, gardening, flowers, yard sales, fantasy football, and the Detroit Lions.

She is survived by her three sons, Jason Michael (Vineta) Miracle, Justin Reese (Tayla) Miracle and Adam James (Angelica) Miracle; one brother, Larry (Fuling) Lyons; one sister, Jean (Bill) Taggart; one granddaughter, Isabella Miracle and two young ladies, Alexus and Skye Winstanley, who she considered her grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Micheal James Miracle; three brothers, John, Robert, and Mike; and one sister, Kay Lowers.

Services will be held for Judy at 2 PM, Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Ed Melott and Larry Lyons officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Herndon Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Judy’s name to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Miracle family.

