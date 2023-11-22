Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn

Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Judy Lynn Miracle, 65, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Campus. She was born July 3, 1958, a daughter of the late Reese and Marjorie Davis Moat.

Judy was a manager for Fruth Pharmacy. She was baptized at the Camden Ave. Church of Christ on June 17, 1991. She was a humble servant whose passion was taking care of people. Judy enjoyed dogs, decorating, gardening, flowers, yard sales, fantasy football, and the Detroit Lions.

She is survived by her three sons, Jason Michael (Vineta) Miracle, Justin Reese (Tayla) Miracle and Adam James (Angelica) Miracle; one brother, Larry (Fuling) Lyons; one sister, Jean (Bill) Taggart; one granddaughter, Isabella Miracle and two young ladies, Alexus and Skye Winstanley, who she considered her grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Micheal James Miracle; three brothers, John, Robert, and Mike; and one sister, Kay Lowers.

Services will be held for Judy at 2 PM, Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Ed Melott and Larry Lyons officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Herndon Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Judy’s name to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Miracle family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay
Karen Prigge Obit2
Obituary: Prigge, Karen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sheridan, Sheldon J

Latest News

Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar Obit
Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)
Ted L. McPherson Obit
Obituary: McPherson, Ted L.
Eleanor Jean Rapp Tewanger Gribble Obit
Obituary: Gribble, Eleanor “Jean” Rapp Tewanger
Robert “Bob” Carl Deem Obit
Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Carl