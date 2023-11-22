Obituary: Piggott, James L.

James L. Piggott, 78, went to be with the Lord and be joined again with his wife, Shirlene Piggott, on Monday, November 20, 2023, from his residence. He was born August 19, 1945, in Wood County, a son of the late Everett E. and Janie M. (Cale) Piggott.

James served honorably in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the O’Ames Factory after 36 years of service, was very active in his church, 1st Assembly of God, and served as a missionary with his wife. He enjoyed antique cars.

He is survived by one son, James R. (Wendy) Piggott; two daughters, Sherry (Dion) Vance and Christina (Kerry) George; one brother, Dave Piggott; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirlene Martin Piggott; three brothers and seven sisters.

Services for James will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Brad Puckett officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2 PM prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will be held at Cooley Chapel Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman thanks Mr. Piggott for his military service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Piggott family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.