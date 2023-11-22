Ohio lawmakers consider a bill to strengthen protections of students’ data

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Senate passed a bill that aims to protect the electronic data of public school students.

Senate Bill 29 prohibits tech companies contracted by school districts from selling or sharing data about how students use school-issued devices.

Under the bill, student data on devices would be the property of the school district, rather than the technology provider.

The bill also prohibits school districts or tech providers from accessing or monitoring student activity outside of specific, limited circumstances.

The Ohio ACLU has endorsed the bill, with an ACLU representative testifying before the senate education committee. “What is missing is common sense, statewide regulation that allows use of this technology for legitimate educational and other purposes, but balances that with robust protections for the personal and private information of our students,” said ACLU lobbyist Gary Daniels. “The ACLU of Ohio believes SB 29 threads that needle.”

The bill passed the senate with unanimous, bipartisan approval.

It will now be considered by the Ohio House of Representatives.

