Stay warm this winter - the deeper impact of a local Salvation Army thrift shop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the temperature dropping, it’s getting more and more important to have weather-appropriate clothing. It’s something the Salvation Army of Parkersburg offers at a low cost.

WTAP has more on how you can save a buck and help the Salvation Army’s mission by shopping at their thrift store.

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg has all types of winter clothes from snowsuits to sweaters to pants and more, according to Captain Marjorie Rowe.

“They can come and get clothing here for $4.99 and even $2.99,” she said.

It’s something Rowe says helps people’s budgets.

“So many parents these days, especially with the inflation going on with the food and so forth, parents don’t have it in their budget to buy new clothes.”

No matter what your budget is, there’s a way for you to get what you need here. The Salvation Army offers free clothing vouchers as well.

“All you have to do is call and make an appointment. We will give them winter clothing, we can give them summer clothing, whatever they need,” Rowe said.

Shopping at the thrift store is bigger than what it can do for you. Sales raise money for other Salvation Army efforts like their soup kitchen.

“If you look on our wall, one shirt equals one meal. A shelter night would be five pairs of pants,” Rowe said.

If you want to donate items, make sure they’re clean and gently used. You can drop them off during thrift store hours.

