Williamstown City Council picks company to demolish part of former elementary school

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown City Council has officially chosen who will be demolishing the old part of the former Williamstown Elementary School out of the companies that bid. They picked Jimmie Harper Construction.

According to City Council Member Shane King, the demolition will cost about $130,000. The mayor said a majority of the cost will be paid for through money donated from multiple foundations and the state.

The official plan for what will be done with the property is not yet concrete, according to King. However, officials have talked about potentially moving the library branch there and giving the area’s senior citizens group space they can use.

“The idea is to keep it for a community center. There’s a gymnasium there. There’s a cafeteria that could be utilized by community groups or, you know, events and that kind of thing,” he said.

According to King, the demolition will probably start sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

He said the next step in the process will be to put rerouting school building utilities, mainly electric, out to bid. King explained that the building still has electric so that will be moved to the part of the building not being demolished. He said that it has to be moved since they’re not tearing down the whole building and that it makes it safer for work being done on the property.

Also at city council, legislation that changes the cut-off for when projects are required to be put out to bid passed on its second reading. Officials said that now any project over $15,000 must be put out to bid. It used to be $10,000. They explained that this is a response to rising costs.

