WVU Medicine provides tips to navigate menopause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Menopause is an issue women face and can find difficult to handle at times.

Women typically between the ages of 40 and 50 start going through menopause.

WVU Medicine Primary Care Physician Dr. Kelly Fluharty suggests that if you are close to that range or have recently started going through menopause look at the resources available.

These could include the National Menopause Association’s Menopause and Me, the Endocrinologist Association, and more.

“Looking at Mayo Clinic has a good website with information, so does John Hopkins. Just reputable places to get the information. I would then have them follow up with their primary care provider to discuss this because really their primary care provider is going to know them really well, their history, and their family history and be able to guide them on therapies that would benefit them and be best for them,” said Dr. Fluharty.

Everyone experiences it differently, but most deal with hot flashes, mood swings, and difficulty sleeping.

This can affect your day-to-day life slightly, but Dr. Fluharty said your primary care provider can help if your symptoms are worse.

“I would say when it is greatly impacting her day-to-day life and she has tried managing it on her own, I would go ahead and see my primary care provider because there is an array of different things we can do to help with the symptoms of menopause,” said Dr. Fluharty.

Most symptoms will start to become less noticeable after about five years.

During that time and even after Dr. Fluharty wants to remind women that all females go through it.

“They don’t have to do this alone, and they don’t have to suffer for the next five years. There are things that we have for hot flashes that are even non-hormonal. I encourage them to talk to their primary care provider and see if it would be right for them,” said Dr. Fluharty.

