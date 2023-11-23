American Legion volunteers deliver, serve meals for Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - American Legion Post 159 opened its doors for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

American Legion volunteers opened their day with meal deliveries to Williamstown and Waverly residents.

Then volunteers welcomed those in need of a hot thanksgiving meal inside for dinner.

Volunteer Darla Vanhorn said the meal is important, but equally important is the companionship shared at the table.

“It feels really heartwarming, and it feels amazing to touch so many people in the community. I said earlier this year that donations this year have been immense from all the sports teams, local businesses, families have just turned out in droves to turn them in. And we really feel it’s important to share this Thanksgiving with so many people in any way we can coming in, having them pick up meals, or delivering something to their area locally.”

This is approximately the 18th year the legion has provided free Thanksgiving meals.

