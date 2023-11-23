Arts and entertainment events happening November 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 23rd
- Lafayette Hotel Thanksgiving Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Thanksgiving at the Blennerhassett Hotel Restaurant 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Friday, November 24th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Friendsgiving Mystery Bag Sale 11:00am - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Thanksgiving Kahoot Trivia- ages 12+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Mixology Class 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, November 25th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Shop Small Saturday 7:00am - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg/ Marietta Small Businesses
- Holiday Market 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Jefferson Elementary School Parkersburg WV
- Hometown Holiday Merry Market 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH
- Pancake breakfast with Santa 9:00am - 11:00am @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH
- Holiday Artist Market and Open House 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit- opening reception 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Gypsy River Live! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wine Down on Market
- It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, November 26th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
