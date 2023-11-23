Arts and entertainment events happening November 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 23rd

  • Lafayette Hotel Thanksgiving Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Thanksgiving at the Blennerhassett Hotel Restaurant 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Friday, November 24th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Friendsgiving Mystery Bag Sale 11:00am - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Thanksgiving Kahoot Trivia- ages 12+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Mixology Class 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 25th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Shop Small Saturday 7:00am - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg/ Marietta Small Businesses
  • Holiday Market 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Jefferson Elementary School Parkersburg WV
  • Hometown Holiday Merry Market 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH
  • Pancake breakfast with Santa 9:00am - 11:00am @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH
  • Holiday Artist Market and Open House 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit- opening reception 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Gypsy River Live! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wine Down on Market
  • It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 26th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

