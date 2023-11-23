Arts and entertainment events happening November 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 23rd

Lafayette Hotel Thanksgiving Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Thanksgiving at the Blennerhassett Hotel Restaurant 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Friday, November 24th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Friendsgiving Mystery Bag Sale 11:00am - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Thanksgiving Kahoot Trivia- ages 12+ 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Mixology Class 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 25th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Thanksgiving Week Activities- ages 13 and under @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Shop Small Saturday 7:00am - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg/ Marietta Small Businesses

Holiday Market 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Jefferson Elementary School Parkersburg WV

Hometown Holiday Merry Market 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH

Pancake breakfast with Santa 9:00am - 11:00am @ Belpre Bingo Hall 133 Stone Rd Belpre OH

Holiday Artist Market and Open House 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Vinyl Remix Exhibit- opening reception 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Gypsy River Live! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Wine Down on Market

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

The Music Man 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 26th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

