Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech still has impact on Athens County Food Pantry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December of 2019, Joe Burrow gave his Heisman speech in front of America.

President of the Athens County Food Pantry, Karen Bright, speaks about the speech that changed the Athens County Food Pantry.

“Joe Burrow made a speech that was very, very unusual for a Heisman speech. He thanks his parents, he thanks his coaches, he thanks his teammates and then he talked about poverty and hunger in Athens County, his hometown, which at that time had the highest food insecurity and poverty rate in the state of Ohio,” Bright said.

Soon after the speech was given the donation started pouring in to the food pantry. Where they had to make decisions of what to do with the money in the future.

“After that several fundraisers were started and the Athens County Food Pantry received approximately $650,000 in donations from all across the country and we collected that money over a period of several weeks. It lasted most of that January, February and into March and then we made some decisions on how we were going to use those monies and one of those were the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund,” said Bright.

Those decisions were made by the board and the funds would continue to grow eventually allowing future donations to other food pantries.

“What the board decided when these donations came was that we needed to do some different methods of using these. We had short term goals, we had some intermediate goals and then a long term plan of what we were gong to do with these monies. The long term plan included having an endowment so that there was some sustainability and those funds would continue to grow,” she said.

What just started as a speech has since allowed not only Athens county but other surrounding counties to benefit as well.

“We were allowed to take a disbursement and our first disbursement was for $10,000 and we made a donation from the pantry to the Meigs County Schools pantry system because they have three schools there and have different food pantries. We did that because Joe Burrow’s mother, Robin, was a principal at Eastern elementary,” said Bright.

