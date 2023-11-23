Pete’s Pizza continues to give to the community for the holidays

Community comes together to give back to those in need
Community comes together to give back to those in need(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row Pete’s Pizza gave back to the community that they deliver pizzas to every day.

On Thanksgiving Day they provided 291 meals to people who might not have been able to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“That’s for people who can’t make it out, don’t have transportation, elderly so we took out over 200 meals today thanks to Pifer’s and their staff, said Pete’s Pizza Owner, Jodi Damron.

During the holidays Damron believes giving back is what the holidays are really about.

“We know the impact we’re making and that’s why it’s so important because we had 291 meals today. How many of those people didn’t want to call and say we need it that might do it next year. That’s our goal and that’s what we’re hoping for, no one should be alone,” she said.

Damron added this is a tradition she hopes that can continue on for years and the community can rely on around the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
James L. Piggott Obit
Obituary: Piggott, James L.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn

Latest News

Athens County Food Pantry
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech still has impact on Athens County Food Pantry
Volunteer Darla Vanhorn said the meal is important, but equally important is the companionship...
American Legion volunteers deliver, serve meals for Thanksgiving
As your loved one ages, in-home care can be the best option to allow a loved one to live...
When is it time to get home healthcare?
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 23rd-26th across the...
Artsbridge - November 23rd