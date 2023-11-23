Pete’s Pizza continues to give to the community for the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row Pete’s Pizza gave back to the community that they deliver pizzas to every day.

On Thanksgiving Day they provided 291 meals to people who might not have been able to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“That’s for people who can’t make it out, don’t have transportation, elderly so we took out over 200 meals today thanks to Pifer’s and their staff, said Pete’s Pizza Owner, Jodi Damron.

During the holidays Damron believes giving back is what the holidays are really about.

“We know the impact we’re making and that’s why it’s so important because we had 291 meals today. How many of those people didn’t want to call and say we need it that might do it next year. That’s our goal and that’s what we’re hoping for, no one should be alone,” she said.

Damron added this is a tradition she hopes that can continue on for years and the community can rely on around the holidays.

