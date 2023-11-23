Resources that can help if you’re on the verge of facing homelessness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Homelessness can happen for a variety of reasons, whether it’s due to rent increasing, low pay, or other situations.

WTAP talked to Dawn Werry with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness about what you should do if you’re on the verge of becoming homeless.

Homelessness is extraordinarily stressful.

“How are they going to take care of their family, how are they going to stay warm, where are they going to go, how are their kids going to get to and from school…,” Werry painted a picture.

It’s a life situation no one wants to be in. However, if you ever find yourself on the verge of losing stable shelter, there are steps you can take that can help.

If you’re facing eviction, Werry suggests contacting one of the multiple agencies that help people rectify evictions. One of those organizations is the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.

“Our agency, the CES line is able to talk to the landlord and say ‘Hey if we can get them up to date on their rent, would they be able to stay?’” Werry explained.

She clarified that the evictions must be court-ordered.

Southwestern Community Action also provides these services.

HUD is another housing assistance option. To fill out an application, you’d go to the Parkersburg Housing Authority’s website. Keep in mind that it can take one to three months to go from an application to the next step, according to Werry.

“And there are actually a variety of low income apartment complexes and agencies that people can apply for even before they go through HUD,” she added.

You’d find those options by doing a quick Google search. You can also find a list of some in the link below.

https://www.lowincomehousing.us/WV/parkersburg.html

Emergency rental assistance is another path you can take.

“So if somebody does find an apartment or a house or some place to rent, the agency can help. There’s several different agencies that help pay first month’s rent and deposit,” Werry said.

She added that you should make sure the rent at the place you choose is sustainable.

For a list of agencies that offer emergency rental assistance, click the link below.

https://www.wvhdf.com/mountaineer-rental-assistance-program

This service is offered by multiple different agencies, including the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. Their number is 1-833-722-2014. You can also email them at ces@wvceh.org.

Werry said, if you have kids, schools can also help you if you notify them of your situation. You can reach the board of education at 304-420-9663.

Werry also suggested calling family members to see if they can help. Local shelters are another option. Multiple offer warming stations as well.

Werry also pointed to multiple services Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley offers that help with things like financial planning.

