Salvation Army of Parkersburg feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteers at the Salvation Army of Parkersburg make sure people have meals on Thanksgiving every year.

This year, Lieutenant Anthony Rowe said the Salvation Army prepared 1500 meals in the days leading up to the holiday.

The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Rowe said the Salvation Army has more volunteers this year than last year. He said it’s inspiring to see so many people from the area come together to help support their community. “It warms my heart,” Rowe said. “It does something to your soul because, you know, as Salvation Army Officer, that’s what we do, we serve. And then to see a community just band together and do good is just, just amazing.”

Rowe said they had already served about 800 people by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.