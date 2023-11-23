Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Health officials want you to stay safe from rabies following recent reports.

There have recently been two reports of deer with rabies in eastern W. Va.; Hampshire and Jefferson Counties.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Community Health Director Malcolm Lanham says the animals they have recently tested have been negative for rabies.

Even though there are no cases here, he wants to remind everyone that animals can be infected by being bit by another animal or a tick carrying the disease.

Using caution and knowing the signs of rabies can keep you safe.

“I would just be careful, especially around animals you don’t know or wild animals. If they are acting out of the ordinary or you see the stereotypical frothing of the mouth. A lot of that is also animals acting erratic and aggressive,” said Lanham.

If you find an animal acting strange, Lanham says you can call the health department and talk to Environmental Health Specialists at 304-420-1460.

