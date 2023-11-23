Travelers still hitting the roads on Thanksgiving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Happy Thanksgiving! When the holidays come around, so does the increase in traffic as people hit the roads to see family and friends. Most people may hit the roads or air a few days before and some may travel on Thanksgiving. Of course, traffic and weather can create headaches for everyone on the road. However, traveling on the roads today may not be a huge issue.

Jamey Gorman, a holiday traveler, says that the roads have not been an issue to him. “It’s a little foggy, the sun is really bright. I mean, the nice thing about today is that there hasn’t been a lot of people out.”

He is traveling from Canton, Ohio to Harrisville, West Virginia. It is a bit of a long drive, but he says that it is work it. “It’s nice to be able to spend some time with some people that you do not get to see very often.”

Through the morning, roads have not been busy for both I-77 and US 50. With sunny skies in the forecast today, last minute travelers are not going to have any issues getting to their destination on time. Of course, those visiting friends and family will still be hitting to roads this weekend to head back to their original destination. The weather across the country is not expected to be as bad as earlier in the week with widespread rain pushing through most of the Midwest and Northeast. Sunday, however, will see the chance of rain return.

