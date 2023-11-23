Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meal for Marietta residents displaced by fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On November 14, a fire at the WinBeri Apartments in Marietta forced 38 residents to evacuate.

Unable to return due to extensive water damage in the building, the residents have been staying in hotel rooms since.

But on Thanksgiving, a group of volunteers with the Washington County Historical Society worked to organize a Thanksgiving meal for the residents at the Gilman United Methodist Church. “I grabbed Shelley and our president and I said we’ve got to do something,” said volunteer CJ Smith. “They said sure, what can we do? We can grab turkeys. So that’s how this came about.”

Smith said it was a team effort to make the meal possible. “It was a lot of organizational work, but the public stepped up, and they had supplied enough money to get this all pulled together in a short time,” she said.

The meal included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn casserole, and more.

Smith and her fellow volunteer Shelley Gorrell said it meant a lot to them to be able to help the displaced residents.

“These people have lost everything,” Gorrell said.

“And we care about them, and we want them to know we care,” Smith added.

Smith and Gorrell said they were proud to see volunteers come together to help the WinBeri residents in their time of need.

“It means a lot. It just shows how strong this town is when we come together,” said Smith.

“Warms your heart. It does. Especially on Thanksgiving when everybody’s got their own things to do,” said Gorrell.

Smith said they intend to do more to help the WinBeri residents as they cope with the aftermath of the fire. Smith said donations made to the Historical Society would be used to support the residents.

