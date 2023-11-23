When is it time to get home healthcare?

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Home healthcare can be the key to achieving the highest quality of life possible for seniors and adults with disabilities wanting to live independently.

Home care includes any professional support services that allow a person to live safely in their home.

Right At Home Mid-Ohio Valley offers companionship to people by helping with any personal needs such as bathing, cooking meals, or even walking any pets.

Owner Chrisy Heiss shared possible signs that is the appropriate time to consider in-home assistance.

“Decreased mobility is an easy sign to see because you can actually observe that. You can see if someone is having a hard time getting in and out of the shower, if they are having more falls, or they are having a hard time standing up to do the dishes or make themselves a meal. Other indicators that might alert you to reach out for services is fogginess. They might not remember what they ate for breakfast, or they might not remember a medication that they took.”

Heiss said consultation is the appropriate first step before finding out which services best fit your needs.

“From there, we talk about what services are needed and what necessary right now for that individual. Each of our clients is different on what they need and what the family needs. Be thinking about what those services would look like for you and what you are really looking for. From there, we get you on the schedule and we start scheduling someone to come out to assist you.”

Information about available in-home services can be found

