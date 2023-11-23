When is it time to get home healthcare?

Home care includes any professional support services that allow a person to live safely in their home.
As your loved one ages, in-home care can be the best option to allow a loved one to live...
As your loved one ages, in-home care can be the best option to allow a loved one to live independently.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Home healthcare can be the key to achieving the highest quality of life possible for seniors and adults with disabilities wanting to live independently.

Home care includes any professional support services that allow a person to live safely in their home.

Right At Home Mid-Ohio Valley offers companionship to people by helping with any personal needs such as bathing, cooking meals, or even walking any pets.

Owner Chrisy Heiss shared possible signs that is the appropriate time to consider in-home assistance.

“Decreased mobility is an easy sign to see because you can actually observe that. You can see if someone is having a hard time getting in and out of the shower, if they are having more falls, or they are having a hard time standing up to do the dishes or make themselves a meal. Other indicators that might alert you to reach out for services is fogginess. They might not remember what they ate for breakfast, or they might not remember a medication that they took.”

Heiss said consultation is the appropriate first step before finding out which services best fit your needs.

“From there, we talk about what services are needed and what necessary right now for that individual. Each of our clients is different on what they need and what the family needs. Be thinking about what those services would look like for you and what you are really looking for. From there, we get you on the schedule and we start scheduling someone to come out to assist you.”

Information about available in-home services can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
James L. Piggott Obit
Obituary: Piggott, James L.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn

Latest News

Athens County Food Pantry
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech still has impact on Athens County Food Pantry
Volunteer Darla Vanhorn said the meal is important, but equally important is the companionship...
American Legion volunteers deliver, serve meals for Thanksgiving
Community comes together to give back to those in need
Pete’s Pizza continues to give to the community for the holidays
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening November 23rd-26th across the...
Artsbridge - November 23rd