Daybreak Kitchen: Pumpkin Bread Pudding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In spirit of Thanksgiving, Chef Sebastian Walker is showing Henry and Alexa some easy and delicious things to cook for the holiday! In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian shows an easy dessert. This is a good alternative to the classic pumpkin pie. The recipe for the Pumpkin Bread Pudding can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Ingredients (Creates 12 servings):

1/2 cup (110g) packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (105g) granulated sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/8 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp salt

4 large eggs 2 large egg yolks

1 1/2 cups half and half

1 cup whole milk

1 (15 oz) can pumpkin

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 (16 oz) loaf hearty crusty french bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

Salted caramel sauce, for serving (optional)

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped, for serving (optional)

Sweetened whipped cream, for serving (optional)

You can substitute the dairy options for dairy-free option.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl whisk together brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and salt.

2. Whisk in eggs and egg yolks. Stir in half and half, milk, pumpkin and vanilla.

3. Place bread cubes in an extra large mixing bowl. Pour half and half mixture evenly over bread cubes then gently toss to coat. Let rest 10 minutes.

4. Spoon mixture into a buttered 12 by 8-inch or 13 by 9-inch baking dish (I like to lightly press down on the cubes to even it out a little). Bake in preheated oven until set, about 45 - 50 minutes.

5. Let cool for a few minutes then cut and serve with salted caramel sauce, pecans and sweetened whipped cream.

