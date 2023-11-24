Importance of grooming your dog

BELPRE, OHIO (WTAP) - Even though your dog may not have been in the national dog show, it’s still important to treat them like a champ.

Boxers Bed and Biscuits Grooming Manager Jamie Goddard said regular grooming will help keep your dog healthy.

They can prevent matting, and a groomer might notice something about your dog that you may have missed.

“Whenever dogs are getting groomed, we sometimes see things that the owners won’t because we’re in places where they typically aren’t messing around. We can always let owners know we see something and give them a heads up that maybe they need to see the vet or whatever they need to do for that.”

Goddard suggests a regular groom every four to six weeks with at-home brushing more frequently depending on your dog’s coat.

“I have four short-haired dogs, and I brush them about once a week just to kind of get that loose undercoat out of there. The longer-haired dogs definitely should be getting brushed every day to prevent the mating and everything else that comes with that.”

She suggests using a slicker brush for all dogs and a large metal comb for long-haired dogs.

Regular grooming will help them with more than just their overall health.

“Socializing a puppy is super important so we don’t end up with reactive dogs. Starting them out with grooming really early as a puppy, just a bath or a nail trim here or there, to get them used to everything that is going on around them here that way it will help them outside of here as well.”

