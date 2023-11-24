Importance of shopping local

Importance of shopping local(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Small Business Saturday taking place this weekend we talked with a local store to see how shopping small helps the local economy.

Mulberry Lane is one of many local stores where you can get a variety of items for friends and family.

They have been in business for about 33 years and Co-owner Tina Salmans shares how they keep their small business close to the community.

“We have stuff that is sourced locally. Our newest thing is we have a local cookie baker who is going to bring in her cookies next week, so we try to get as many local items as we can. By finding as much as we can that is produced locally, I think that further stimulates the local economy because it’s not just our business doing it, but it’s other businesses too giving back,” said Salmans.

Like any family-owned business, Mulberry Lane relies on shoppers and the rest of the economy.

“I think shopping locally is the most important thing you can do, especially during the holiday season. Everybody knows that we had a rough couple of years there for a while, but everything has come back. It helps reinstill that local mentality that shop local and support local businesses mentality,” said Salmans.

Salmans wants to remind you that shopping locally doesn’t have to be just where you live.

“We have a lot of out-of-towners that come in, but usually it’s out-of-towners that are related to local people. I always think that is the biggest compliment, when local people bring their out-of-town family members in, especially over the holiday weekend,” said Salmans.

