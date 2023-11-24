Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Jax is a year old Mountain Cur. He was a surrender to the Pleasants County Humane Society. He’s been with the shelter for a few months. Those with the shelter say he was very scared when he came in.

Jax is very laid back and calm. He get’s along with dogs, cats, males, females, and children.

He’s very lovable. He enjoys sitting with, and on, his people.

He loves to go on walks, and does well on the leash. He also enjoys belly rubs.

While he is calm, he does get excited. This shows in his tail wagging. His tail starts to take on a life of its own and will start to move his whole backside.

He likes to play with other dogs and toys!

He does well in the car and is said to just nap!

If you’d like to make Jax a part of your family you can head to their website, https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/adopt

Jax was a surrender to the Pleasant County Humane Society

