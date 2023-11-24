One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a stabbing on 33rd street in Parkersburg Thursday evening.

The Parkersburg Police Department received a call about a stabbing on the 600 block of 33rd street at 5:26 p.m. according to Police Chief Matthew Board.

Officers were on scene within a minute of receiving the call.

The stabbing appeared to have started out as a domestic situation, according to Chief Board.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person was detained. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Chief Board added that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still on going. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

