Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn
Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar Obit
Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)

Latest News

Soon after the speech was given the donation started pouring in to the food pantry. Where they...
Joe Burrow has lasting impact on local food pantry
Importance of shopping local
Importance of shopping local
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday