Tuppers Plains fire department at risk after levy fails

A public meeting to ‘Save the Tuppers Plains Fire Department’ will be held at the Orange Township garage at 6 p.m. on November 26.
Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a...
Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a community to fight fires determines its Insurance Services Office score, which is used to set insurance rates.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Tuppers Plains Fire Department is at risk of closing its doors following the failure to pass a levy in the November election.

The Orange township’s fire levy, which funds the Tuppers Plains Fire Department expired in 2022 after township trustees failed to request a renewal for the levy, according to the Tuppers Plains Fire Department.

The levy made up approximately thirty percent of the department’s operating budget.

The replacement levy was put on the ballot in November, but it was listed as an “additional” levy.

Fire department safety officer Collette Johnson says the wording potentially confused voters and could have contributed to the levy failing by a twelve-vote margin.

She encourages residents to attend the public meeting with the department and township trustees on November 26 at 6 p.m.

“And get the facts about what’s going on and try to reach some solutions about what we can do to help the township provide coverage for the citizens.”

Orange township residents would be left without fire coverage if the fire department is forced to close its doors.

Johnson said rising costs make it as important as ever to have as much money as possible.

“We have very aging apparatus and we are incurring a lot more maintenance costs on the apparatus and our building. So, it’s even more important now than even in the past to have these funds.”

Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a community to fight fires determines its Insurance Services Office score, which is used to set insurance rates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn
Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar Obit
Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)

Latest News

Soon after the speech was given the donation started pouring in to the food pantry. Where they...
Joe Burrow has lasting impact on local food pantry
Importance of shopping local
Importance of shopping local
Jax is a one-year-old Mountain Cur at the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Jax was surrendered to the Pleasants County Humane Society. He gets along with dogs, cats,...
Meet Jax! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg