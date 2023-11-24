Tuppers Plains fire department at risk after levy fails

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Tuppers Plains Fire Department is at risk of closing its doors following the failure to pass a levy in the November election.

The Orange township’s fire levy, which funds the Tuppers Plains Fire Department expired in 2022 after township trustees failed to request a renewal for the levy, according to the Tuppers Plains Fire Department.

The levy made up approximately thirty percent of the department’s operating budget.

The replacement levy was put on the ballot in November, but it was listed as an “additional” levy.

Fire department safety officer Collette Johnson says the wording potentially confused voters and could have contributed to the levy failing by a twelve-vote margin.

She encourages residents to attend the public meeting with the department and township trustees on November 26 at 6 p.m.

“And get the facts about what’s going on and try to reach some solutions about what we can do to help the township provide coverage for the citizens.”

Orange township residents would be left without fire coverage if the fire department is forced to close its doors.

Johnson said rising costs make it as important as ever to have as much money as possible.

“We have very aging apparatus and we are incurring a lot more maintenance costs on the apparatus and our building. So, it’s even more important now than even in the past to have these funds.”

Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a community to fight fires determines its Insurance Services Office score, which is used to set insurance rates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.