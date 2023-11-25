Book signing for “Discovering Vienna”

Author Christina Ullman talks with readers about the book.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The author of Discovering Vienna held a book signing on Friday to promote the book.

Christina Ullman wrote Discovering Vienna to highlight the history of Vienna.

The book signing was held from noon to three to allow Ullman to talk with anyone interested in the history of Vienna.

She shared why she wrote the book.

“I hope that people really sit down and read about it; they read about all of the people that were related to or had a part in the founding of the city. I hope they really take pride in the fact that this area has such an interesting and rich history,” said Ullman.

Ullman added that the book has received an Award of Excellence from Creative Quarterly.

All proceeds from book sales will go to Friends of Vienna to preserve and enhance Vienna. For more information or to purchase a book you can visit Friends of Vienna or stop by the Vienna’s City Building.

