Crews battle structure fire near Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Several fire departments are working on a structure fire near Belpre.

The call came in at about 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, for a structure fire on the 1700 block of Briggs Hill Road according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks.

The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

Sheriff Mincks added that there are secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.

Agencies responding include Dunham Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Belpre VFD, and Little Hocking VFD.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

