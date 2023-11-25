Holiday Lights Parade coming to Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade will take place Saturday at 6 p.m.

The parade is set to begin the top of the hill near the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

The parade will go past the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, down Washington Blvd., and end at Civitan Park where Santa will be waiting under the gazebo.

