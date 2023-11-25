Holiday Lights Parade coming to Belpre

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on top of the hill near the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.
christmas lights generic
christmas lights generic(WILX)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade will take place Saturday at 6 p.m.

The parade is set to begin the top of the hill near the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

The parade will go past the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, down Washington Blvd., and end at Civitan Park where Santa will be waiting under the gazebo.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn
Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar Obit
Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)

Latest News

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Marietta.
Merry-Etta Christmas Parade to bring holiday cheer
Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a...
Tuppers Plains fire department at risk after levy fails
Soon after the speech was given the donation started pouring in to the food pantry. Where they...
Joe Burrow has lasting impact on local food pantry
Importance of shopping local
Importance of shopping local
Jax is a one-year-old Mountain Cur at the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!