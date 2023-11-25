Merry-Etta Christmas Parade to bring holiday cheer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Merry-Etta Christmas Parade is coming back this year.

The parade will begin at six p.m. Saturday evening.

Holiday-themed floats will make their way through Historic Downtown Marietta as candy is handed out along the way.

The parade route will begin behind the Marietta College’s Don Drumm Stadium and continue through to the Armory Lawn for the lighting of the City of Marietta’s Christmas tree.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.