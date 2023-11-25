Native American history of the MOV: Pre-colonization

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Native American history and culture runs deep within the veins of the valley. Some of the marks of this history can still be seen today.

According to Wesley Clarke, lead archaeologist and collections manager at The Castle in Marietta, the main tribes that lived in this area included the Delaware, Miami Wyandotte, and the Shawnee.

Pre-colonization, each of these tribes had their own ways of living and going about everyday life.

Clark states:

“The Native American people that were living in this area just before American settlers came in were mostly living in larger villages growing maize (corn), and some other cultivated foods, exploiting natural foods, and of course, the animals and the food sources in the rivers and things like that. So, they were in larger village type settlements along the rivers mostly.”

According to Clarke, most of the information that we have about the native peoples of this area pre-colonization have been dated by radiocarbon dating.

Most of these sites have been dated to the late period...centuries and decades before European settlers came into the area.

“The location where the local prehistoric village sites have been most interpreted are Blennerhassett Island and also the Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg on the mainland. Most of these sites are along the rivers— the Muskingum and the Ohio. Some of them have been largely destroyed or covered over by modern development, and none of them are really, except for Blennerhassett, are interpreted with a lot of information that you can go see and look at.”

There are many places in the area today that still hold the mark of Native American history in this region. For example, there are many Indian burial mounds throughout the city of Marietta, including the one that you see behind me in The Mound Cemetery.

Some of the mounds found throughout this area such as the one at the mound cemetery, known as “Conus” or “The Great Mound”, were built as burial mounds for the dead. Some, however, were used for ceremonial purposes. Some of the mounds that you may come across in Marietta may not be as obvious as the one in The Mound Cemetery. Much like the Quadranaou Mound, which may look like a small hill to the naked eye, but from above, one can see that it takes on the shape of a turtle, giving it the name it is most known by...”The Turtle Mound”.

Through the centuries post-colonization, many mounds in the area have been either severely altered or destroyed, however, there are many other places you can go throughout the area to learn more about the various native peoples that called the Mid-Ohio Valley home.

Some of these sites are even marked, as Clarke adds:

“Like there is some signage interpreting the sites to a limited degree, but certainly I encourage people to come take a look at our main sites here in Marietta.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.