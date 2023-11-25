Shoppers on Black Friday

The mall was full of people looking for the best deals.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall is packed with holiday shoppers looking for the best Black Friday Deals.

The mall opened at 8 a.m., with other stores opening their doors earlier to welcome shoppers looking for the perfect gift.

Even at about one, the mall was filled with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Shoppers were walking quickly and carrying bags filled with potential gifts for friends and family.

If you missed Black Friday Deals you still have Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

