Williamstown defeats Tucker County, advances to third straight Super Six
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARSONS, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Williamstown Yellowjackets will be back in yet another Super Six at Wheeling Island, as the 3-seed Jackets defeated the 2-seed Tucker County Mountain Lions 45-8 on Friday in the W. Va. Class A semifinals.
Williamstown took a 24-0 lead in to halftime, and never looked back as they advance to another Class A championship game and look to win their second consecutive state championship game.
The Yellowjackets (13-0) will take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers (13-0) in the Class A championship game on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. from Wheeling Island Stadium.
