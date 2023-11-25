Williamstown defeats Tucker County, advances to third straight Super Six

PARSONS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets will be back in yet another Super Six at Wheeling Island, as the 3-seed Jackets defeated the 2-seed Tucker County Mountain Lions 45-8 on Friday in the W. Va. Class A semifinals.

Williamstown took a 24-0 lead in to halftime, and never looked back as they advance to another Class A championship game and look to win their second consecutive state championship game.

The Yellowjackets (13-0) will take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers (13-0) in the Class A championship game on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. from Wheeling Island Stadium.

