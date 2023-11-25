Williamstown defeats Tucker County, advances to third straight Super Six

Maxwell Molessa scores a touchdown as Williamstown eliminates Tucker County.
Maxwell Molessa scores a touchdown as Williamstown eliminates Tucker County.(Josiah Schueneman, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson and Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets will be back in yet another Super Six at Wheeling Island, as the 3-seed Jackets defeated the 2-seed Tucker County Mountain Lions 45-8 on Friday in the W. Va. Class A semifinals.

Williamstown took a 24-0 lead in to halftime, and never looked back as they advance to another Class A championship game and look to win their second consecutive state championship game.

The Yellowjackets (13-0) will take on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers (13-0) in the Class A championship game on Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. from Wheeling Island Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
MOVHD talks about rabies following recent reports in eastern W. Va.
Staying safe after rabies detected in eastern W. Va.
Judy Lynn Miracle Obit
Obituary: Miracle, Judy Lynn
Edith Irene (Bibbee) Dunbar Obit
Obituary: Dunbar, Edith Irene (Bibbee)

Latest News

Three Williamstown players chosen to Class A all-state volleyball teams.
Three Williamstown players selected for Class A all-state volleyball teams
Marietta running back Bryce Agnew was named first-team all-OAC
Marietta Pioneers players, coaches recognized by Ohio Athletic Conference
Williamstown defeats East Hardy to advance to the Class A semifinals
High school football playoffs recap Nov. 17-18
Caldwell vs. Eastern Div. VII Region 27 Final
Caldwell vs. Eastern Div. VII Region 27 Final