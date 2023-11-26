Make a difference with Small Business Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday has come and gone but the holiday shopping season has just begun.

Small Business Saturday is a day when shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses as opposed to big retail chains.

Several businesses in Parkersburg are offering discounts in hopes of increasing foot traffic ahead of Christmas.

Artsbridge opened its doors to local artists and provided a space for them to sell their art pieces.

Robin Tennant said she is thankful for everyone who came to support local artists and businesses.

“I do photography and digital art; I make handmade cards and I take photographs. I try to donate the proceeds to the Humane Society of Parkersburg where I’m a volunteer. It’s been fun getting to know all of the other vendors that are here. We have some really creative and enthusiastic vendors.”

Last year, Small Business Saturday accounted for $18 billion in revenue for small, independently owned retailers and restaurants, according to Forbes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.