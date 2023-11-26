Make a difference with Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a day when shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses as opposed to big retail chains.
Small business Saturday
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Black Friday has come and gone but the holiday shopping season has just begun.

Small Business Saturday is a day when shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses as opposed to big retail chains.

Several businesses in Parkersburg are offering discounts in hopes of increasing foot traffic ahead of Christmas.

Artsbridge opened its doors to local artists and provided a space for them to sell their art pieces.

Robin Tennant said she is thankful for everyone who came to support local artists and businesses.

“I do photography and digital art; I make handmade cards and I take photographs. I try to donate the proceeds to the Humane Society of Parkersburg where I’m a volunteer. It’s been fun getting to know all of the other vendors that are here. We have some really creative and enthusiastic vendors.”

Last year, Small Business Saturday accounted for $18 billion in revenue for small, independently owned retailers and restaurants, according to Forbes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Robinson stabbed his father on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: One injured following stabbing in Parkersburg
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Jax is a one-year-old Mountain Cur at the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Residents could also pay higher premiums for their home insurance because the preparedness of a...
Tuppers Plains fire department at risk after levy fails
christmas lights generic
Holiday Lights Parade coming to Belpre

Latest News

This year’s theme was “Christmas in Toyland.”
Merry-Etta parade brings Christmas spirit to downtown
The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Structure fire near Belpre
Sheriff Mincks reported secondary explosions occurring due to the fire.
Crews battle structure fire near Belpre
"Discovering Vienna" book signing
Book signing for “Discovering Vienna”