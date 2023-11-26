Merry-Etta parade brings Christmas spirit to downtown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Holiday-themed floats passed out candy to the hundreds of people lining the streets.

This year’s theme was “Christmas in Toyland.”

Event organizer Jenn Tinkler said the annual parade is a special way to bring the Christmas spirit to Marietta.

“The kids love it. You see them bring their pillowcases or their bag for the candy because you know it’s coming. They love seeing Santa at the end and once they do that then it’s just smiles up and down the street and you know Christmas is definitely on its way.”

The parade route had to be expanded from previous years because of the increase in parade participants.

