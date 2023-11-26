Native American history of the MOV: Post-colonization

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The native peoples throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley lived and went about everyday life in their own ways before the arrival of European settlers. After their arrival, however, the native’s way of life changed in many ways. According to Wesley Clarke, the lead archaeologist and collections manager at The Castle in Marietta, there was something that the colonists brought to the New World that reached the native peoples of the area before they ever met face-to-face. A presence that proved to be deadly, according to Clarke.

“So actually, local indigenous populations were really decimated by the arrival of diseases like measles, and smallpox that they had no resistance to, and the diseases actually seemed to have gotten here before the settlers did. They kind of got into the native populations in the east and in the south, and then worked their way through Indian groups in the regions, even before the settlers were here.”

After colonists made it to the area, things took a turn for the worse.

“I think we’re all familiar with the fact that there was a lot of conflict, ultimately, because the new settlers were basically moving into land areas that the Native Americans had been living on for thousands of years and suddenly you had these new groups who wanted to live here too, and it created a lot of conflict. It’s very understandable that the Native Americans resisted the new incursions into their lands.”

Clarke says that ultimately the native groups were pretty much eliminated from the area through conflict and through official actions. Even many of the mounds that had been around for thousands of years were either severely altered or destroyed for various purposes. However, not all has been lost, as various marks of the native peoples are still present in the area to this day.

“We have several very fine examples of prehistoric mounds that were created here, and, fortunately, they were set aside by the first settlers, so they’re in very good condition, and provide a very nice example of what some of these mounded sites were like.”

