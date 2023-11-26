Obituary: Farnsworth, Betty Jackson

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023
Betty Jackson Farnsworth, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23. 2023, two days before her 95th birthday, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born November 25, 1928, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James M. and Edna Mellinger Jackson.

Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed watching and feeding the deer and birds at her residence.  She worked numerous jobs during her career, most recently retiring from the Hallmark Store in the mall.

Surviving are her two children, Gilbert L. Farnsworth Jr. (Joy) of Richmond Hill, GA, and Amy Farnsworth of Athens, OH, and grandchildren Jackson Farnsworth and David Walsh.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert L. Farnsworth Sr., sister Mary Rasel, and son-in-law Raymond Walsh.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.  Interment will follow at the Herndon Cemetery.  Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Library, 3100 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

