Obituary: Frazier, Jeannette R.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jeannette R. Frazier, 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2023, at 5:29 a.m. at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 11, 1964, the daughter of the late Evelyn J. Riffle and Ray Frazier.

Jeannette graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1982.  Following graduation, she began her 35-year career in Car Sales with the last 22 years at Superior Toyota and had worked as the Used Car Manager and was recently promoted in the last year.  She was kind hearted and compassionate and was known for the time she had spent at Superior Toyota.

Surviving are her beloved daughter, Jamie Watson;  Her significant other, Robert Parker; her three bonus children, Adam Parker, Kelley Parker (Brent Shedd) and Renee Parker.  Five grandchildren: Raina Chandler, LeRissa Chandler, Lillian Kimble, Logan Parker, and Paiten Morris.  One brother, Randy Frazier (Tammy), and her precious fur babies, Ryder, Minnie, and Butters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her bonus son, David Parker. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Forty O Six Event and Reception Center (where the old Mountaineer Restaurant used to be) at 4006 E 7th St.  Parkersburg, WV. from 1-4:30 with a Celebration of Life Service to start at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

