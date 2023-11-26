Obituary: Galloway, Clara G.

Clara G. Galloway, 82, of Davisville, WV, passed away on November 24, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Walker, WV. the daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta May Heck Nichols.

She had been employed for 23 years with the Wood County Board of Education, working as a Custodian at Cedar Grove and Worthington Grade Schools. She enjoyed camping, riding the side-by-side, and listening to music at the American Legion.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Henry “Bill” Galloway of Davisville; Her children, Diana Barnhart (Rick) of Pettyville, Kimberly Kerby (Robert) of Walker, and Michael Galloway (Mary) of Davisville. Her grandchildren, Clarissa Starcher and Matthew Galloway, and her great-grandchildren, Alyssia Starcher and Passion Galloway. Her brothers, Paul Nichols (Loretta) of Walker and Eddie Nichols (Kathy) of Hardyville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Galloway; Her brothers, Robert, Keith, and George Nichols; and Her sisters, Alberta Lemon and Dorothy Hill.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Reverend Arthur Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 p.m.

The family would like to thank Camden Clark ER and ICU for their special care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

